Former Steelers OL Joe Haeg signs with Browns

It was puzzling when the Pittsburgh Steelers chose to release veteran offensive lineman Joe Haeg due to the lack of depth on the line and the struggles in preseason. Nevertheless, Haeg didn’t stay out of work for long. According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, Haeg is signing with division rivals the Cleveland Browns.

Last season Haeg was active for 12 games and started two. In 307 offensive snaps, Haeg allowed three sacks last season, all while playing tackle. He also had one penalty. His overall grade on Pro Football Focus was higher than starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. Haeg also graded out higher than Jesse Davis, who the Steelers traded for on cutdown day.

The #Browns are signing veteran OL Joe Haeg, source says. With RT Jack Conklin working his way back from knee surgery, Haeg provides depth at tackle and he can play guard, too. Haeg met with the #Raiders last week but heads to Cleveland instead. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 4, 2022

