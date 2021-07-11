Former Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo retires from NFL

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo announced via his Instagram on Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL at the age of 28. Chickillo spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Steelers after Pittsburgh drafted him in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Chickillo made his name with Pittsburgh on special teams. A converted defensive end, Chickillo never made a successful transition to 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL but was always highly productive on coverage teams.

