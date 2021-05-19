Former Steelers legend Troy Polamalu hints at his HOF presenter

Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you… #eachoneteachone pic.twitter.com/hs3MljYmOm — Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) May 18, 2021

This fall, former Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu will finally be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Polamalu was selected on the first ballot he was eligible in February of 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HOF did not hold a ceremony so the 2020 and 2021 classes will go in together.

Polamalu made an interesting post on Twitter on Tuesday night that dropped a huge hint about who his presenter will be. It appears Polamalu’s former defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau will be speaking for Polamalu at the enshrinement. LeBeau was Polamalu’s defensive coordinator for his entire NFL career and helped Polamalu become one of the best safeties of all time.

