Former Steelers LB Devin Bush agrees to terms with Seahawks

According to multiple sources including NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks. This move marks the final step in the Steelers completely clearing out its inside linebacker unit.

Bush will go down as one of the biggest NFL draft mistakes of the Kevin Colbert era. The Steelers made a big trade to go up and get Bush in the 2019 NFL draft with the No. 10 overall pick but never played up to the hype. Bush has concerns with his game going in and a torn ACL and frankly, his less-than-stellar desire to play didn’t help. From the neck up it never felt like Bush was putting in the work to get better.

This move is the third departure by a Steelers inside linebacker. Robert Spillane signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raider and Myles Jack was cut meaning the team’s top three inside linebackers from 2022 are gone. In their place are newly-signed Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb along with returning reserve Mark Robinson.

The #Seahawks are signing former #Steelers first-round LB Devin Bush to a 1-year deal, source said. He has been on a visit to Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2023

