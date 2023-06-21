Former Steelers LB Clark Haggans dies at age 46

According to multiple reports including Pittsburgh radio personality Colin Dunlap, former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Clark Haggans has died. He was 46 years old.

Haggans was the fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2000. He played his college ball at Colorado State and was part of former general manager Kevin Colbert’s first draft class.

For his career, Haggans was in the NFL for 14 seasons with right of those in Pittsburgh. During his time with the Steelers, Haggans started 61 games with he Steelers and finished with 32.5 sacks. His best season came in 2005 when he got 9.0 sacks in 13 starts. Haggans was part of the Steelers Super Bowl XL team that beat the Seattle Seahawks.

