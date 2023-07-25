Former Steelers LB Buddy Johnson signs with Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected inside linebacker Buddy Johnson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft. It really felt like he had a shot to make the team and be an effective player but was waived after one season.

Now, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Johnson is signing with the Chicago Bears. Johnson spent the 2022 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Johnson played his college football at Texas A&M and had some impressive film heading into the NFL But his physical gifts couldn’t didn’t make up for his struggles with the complexity of the NFL. Johnson was another failed attempt of the Steelers to bolster the inside linebacker depth chart.

