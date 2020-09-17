Former Steelers LB Anthony Chickillo signs with Denver Broncos
Ailing at the linebacker position after their star Von Miller was placed on injured reserve, the Denver Broncos signed linebacker Anthony Chickillo off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. This is according to the linebacker's agent, Drew Rosenhaus. In 65 games with Pittsburgh, Chickillo recorded 7.5 sacks, 97 tackles (11 for loss), 15 QB hits, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. The Steelers released Chickillo in March in an effort to create breathing room in the cap and they saved $5 million in cap space