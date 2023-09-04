Former Steelers DL Chris Wormley visits Panthers on Monday

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer wasn’t lying last week when he mentioned his search through the trenches of the open market.

Per the league’s transaction wire, the team hosted free-agent defensive lineman Chris Wormley for a visit on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has spent the last three seasons as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before landing in the Steel City—or in the pros, for that matter—Wormley was a standout defender at the University of Michigan. The Toledo, Ohio native totaled 119 tackles (31.5 for a loss) and 17.5 sacks over four seasons—one of which (2016) resulted in a Second-team All-American nod and a First-team All-Big Ten nod.

Wormley would then be taken in the third round of the 2017 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. There, over three seasons, he recorded 54 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 30 games.

He proceeded to make an intra-division move to Pittsburgh in March of 2020, when the Ravens shipped him and a 2021 seventh-round selection off to the Steelers in exchange for a 2021 fifth-rounder. Wormley appeared in 41 outings with the Steelers—amassing 16 starts, 88 tackles and 8.5 sacks between 2020 and 2022.

