Former Steelers coach wins lifetime achievement award

For 29 years, John Mitchell was on the coaching staff of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He moved from defensive line coach to assistant head coach and is widely regarded as a Steelers legend. Mitchell’s stellar career was recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America.

Mitchell was awarded the Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award, a lifetime achievement award for excellence in coaching.

The Steelers have been known mostly for legendary head coaches over the decades but Mitchell was the rare exception as an assistant coach. Beloved by players and respected by everyone he’s ever come in contact with. Congratulations to Coach Mitchell on an honor well deserved.

John Mitchell, who retired from the @steelers after 29 years, is a winner of the @PFWAwriters Paul ‘Dr. Z’ Zimmerman Award, presented for lifetime achievement as an NFL assistant coach. 🗒️: https://t.co/jieRL2v00T pic.twitter.com/uc02oB3d0H — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) May 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire