Former Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer agrees to terms with Giants.

On Thursday, the New York Giants announced they had agreed to terms with former Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer. Hassenauer was a free agent and spent his first three NFL seasons in Pittsburgh.

During his career, Hassenauer has had seven starts. Three in 2020 and four in 2021. Hassenauer was a key backup for the Steelers over the last three seasons but the team chose to let him leave in free agency in order to gut the interior offensive line depth chart. Next up could be Kendrick Green.

The Steelers signed guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in the offseason both of which are upgrades over Hassenauer and Green. Seumalo should start at left guard, moving Kevin Dotson to the bench and Herbig will replace Hassenauer as the backup swing lineman.

Reports: We have agreed to terms with OL J.C. Hassenauer Details: https://t.co/RReFb3XtZJ pic.twitter.com/cEObPuBU8E — New York Giants (@Giants) April 6, 2023

