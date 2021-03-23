Former Steelers CB Steve Nelson posts heartfelt Twitter message to team, fans, haters

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
Former Steeler Steve Nelson took to social media on Tuesday to express thanks to the Steelers organization, supporters, and, of course, his haters.

Last week, Pittsburgh permitted Nelson to seek a trade, but he was instead released without a suitor.

It’s safe to say that had the Steelers’ salary cap not been in disarray largely due to declining revenues league-wide, Nelson would be with Pittsburgh for at least another season.

In Nelson’s final season in Pittsburgh, he posted two interceptions, nine pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 48 tackles.

Nelson will be missed by some in Pittsburgh. Otherwise, it’s next man up. Who that next man will be is cause for concern.

