Former Steelers CB Mike Hilton agrees to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals

Did it really have to be the Bengals? According to NFL reporter, Pittsburgh Steelers free agent cornerback Mike Hilton has agreed to terms with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Hilton has been one of the most consistent and dynamic players on the Steelers defense the last two seasons. The team’s primary slot cornerback, Hilton proved to be invaluable as a former undrafted free agent with his willingness to do anything from dropping into coverage, blitz or stick his nose into the run game.

Hilton’s departure means the Steelers now have three viable cornerbacks on the roster. Unless the Steelers have confidence in Justin Layne to take that next step in his career, look for Pittsburgh to try and find a veteran free agent later in the offseason to fill the void left by Hilton’s departure.

