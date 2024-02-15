Former Steelers CB joins Commanders coaching staff

The Washington Commanders announced a number of new coaches for their re-tooled staff and that includes former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Gay. Gay has been hired by the Commanders as an assistant defensive backs coach.

Gay spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the Steelers and might be the most underrated cornerback in franchise history. Gay started 86 games for the Steelers but spent a ton of time as the team’s primary slot cornerback.

For his career, Gay has 13 career interceptions and returned five of them for touchdowns.

