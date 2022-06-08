Former Steelers C B.J. Finney medically retires from NFL

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
According to Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman B.J. Finney has medically retired from the NFL. Finney spent seven seasons in the NFL, five of those with the Steelers.

During Finney’s time with the Steelers, he started 15 games at either guard or center. Finney was a vital reserve and part-time starter for Pittsburgh after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of K-State in 2016. Finney started two games for the Steelers in 2021.

