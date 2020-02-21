Former Steelers assistant Dan Radakovich dies at 84

Former Steelers assistant coach Dan Radakovich died Thursday. He was 84.

Robert Morris, where Radakovich spent 13 seasons as an assistant coach, announced his passing.

Radakovich was the Steelers’ defensive line/linebackers coach in 1971. He coached at the University of Colorado before returning to the Steelers in 1974 as offensive line coach.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Dan Radakovich,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “It was during his second stint on Chuck [Noll]’s staff that Dan introduced some offensive line techniques that were innovative for the era and still are used today.”

Radakovich spent 1978 as defensive coordinator/linebackers coach with the 49ers before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 1979.

Radakovich also had NFL stops with the Broncos, Vikings, Jets, Browns and St. Louis Rams.

Radakovich — a native of the Pittsburgh suburb of Duquesne — played both center and linebacker at Penn State. He began coaching for the Nittany Lions in 1957 and remained there 13 seasons.