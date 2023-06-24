Former Steelers Antonio Brown gives his version of how his NFL career died

The career of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is going to make a great ESPN 30for30 someday. Brown was literally on top of the world as a receiver for the Steelers and was widely regarded as one of if not the best receivers in the league for multiple seasons.

But at the end of the 2018 season, everything fell apart. The final nail in the coffin of Brown’s career came in 2021 when he stripped on his equipment and walked off the field to a combination of cheers and boos.

That whole debacle was both sad and hilarious. And confusing. Brown went on the Cheetah Podcast and gave his version of the events in that final week with the Tampa Buccaneers.

All of the drama, on and off the field that found Brown after he imploded his career with the Steelers has made him a very polarizing figure in the NFL. It also calls into question if he did enough before that point to get himself into the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.

Update: Antonio Brown opens up about what led to the end of his NFL career. What caused the meltdown in the #Jets game pic.twitter.com/uaNVF6I9a3 (🎥 @cheetah_podcast with @cheetah) — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire