Former Steeler Vince Williams on 2 Thursday night games: ‘The NFL hates the Steelers’

Of all the things wrong with the NFL, Thursday Night Football is the worst. At least from a player’s point of view. This season, the Pittsburgh Steelers drew not one but two Thursday Night Football matchups on their schedule which is practically an insult to injury.

Former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams chimed in about this issue on social media and went so far as to say he thinks the NFL hates the Steelers and this is a perfect example of it.

Thursday night games are brutal on players. They play a game on Sunday and then have to completely change up their week of preparations which means less rest and treatment. Thursday games are typically sloppy football and the entire process is in place to benefit only the fans and the NFL.

I will stand on the opinion that I think the NFL hates the Steelers. Two Thursday night games is absurd. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) May 13, 2023

The Steelers have two home games on Thursday night this season. The first is against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 followed by the New England Patriots in Week 14.

