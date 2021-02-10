Former Steeler tells TMZ ‘Seven’s got to change,’ if he returns to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in limbo with their quarterback situation. While contract talks between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger are reported to be taking place this week, as it stands, there’s a lot of unknown.

Does Roethlisberger return this coming season has been a hot topic, and who better than the outspoken Ike Taylor to offer his take?

Taylor, who spent 11 seasons with the Steelers and 10 with Big Ben, recently spoke with TMZ about what we’ve all noticed over the past few seasons — Roethlisberger is slowing down, which says a lot because he was never fast.

The former cornerback points to the youth in the AFC North — Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson — as the reason the 38-year-old should call it quits.

“You’re setting [the Steelers] back a year or two or three [with a comeback],” Taylor said about Roethlisberger returning. “The reason why I think you’re setting them back is because you’ve seen the progression in Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow — before he got hurt — and Baker Mayfield.”

“So, we’re talking about three young quarterbacks in one division. Who you going to pick last?”

Taylor has nothing but respect for Roethlisberger and the Hall of Fame career he’s produced in Pittsburgh. But he knows from experience when it’s time to call it a career.

“Ain’t nothing wrong with shutting that thing down,” said Taylor. “It’s hard for a lot of people to shut it down. It’s hard.”

Should Ben come back to play this season, Taylor has some advice: Work to get in shape this offseason and gain some mobility.

“I think if Seven [Roethlisberger] wants to come back, Seven has got to get on this Tom Brady regimen,” Taylor said. “He’s got to really hone-in in the offseason and get some of his mobility back.”

“Seven” could never physically compare to the 43-year-old Brady, but it’s wise for Roethlisberger to think outside the pocket.

“In the NFL, unless you’ve got an offensive line like Tom Brady’s, you can’t be a pocket quarterback. They’re becoming extinct right now.”

The trouble is, Pittsburgh’s offensive line isn’t like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Far from it. It’s one of the many areas where the team needs to improve this offseason if they have postseason aspirations.

“Seven’s got to change,” Taylor continued. “Big Ben has to tell the offensive coordinator, ‘We need to run the ball.’ Seven won Super Bowls with a good defense and having a good running game. Seven needs to go tell Matt Canada, ‘Hey, bro, we’ve got to establish a run game.’”

I’m pretty sure Canada doesn’t need Big Ben to tell him that Pittsburgh needs to commit and stick to the run. Mending the run game is one of the reasons Canada was promoted in the first place.

As for whether Roethlisberger should retire — I’d rather see the Steelers more prepared for Roethlisberger’s departure than where they’re at now with Mason Rudolph. As long as Big Ben can still put up the numbers, which was evident last season, he should keep playing. But his days are certainly numbered, and Pittsburgh needs to get their ducks in a row for that inevitable day.