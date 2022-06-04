Former Steeler slams LB Devin Bush: ‘You gotta cut bait here’

When it comes to analysis and breaking down film, few guys do it like former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Merril Hodge. So when Hodge called out Steelers linebacker Devin Bush for the shortcomings in his game on 93.7 TheFan, it came from a point of objective analysis and not an emotional response.

Hodge was brutally honest in his breakdown of Bush’s play last season and went so far as to imply the team need to let Bush walk after the season ends.

“You gotta cut bait there,” Hodge said. “Doesn’t play smart or fast. Doesn’t play with good technique. Doesn’t play with good instincts. He gets targeted by teams in the passing game. Not a good football player.”

Hodge didn’t hold back but based on what happened in 2021, he’s not far off. Bush’s career has not gotten off to the start everyone hoped for when Pittsburgh made a big trade to go up and draft him. His rookie season was solid but after his knee injury in Week Six of the 2020 season, Bush struggled to return to form last season.

But luckily for Bush, he’s got this season to get things back on track. Given it is a contract year, all the pressure is on him to perform. You add in the Steelers signed Myles Jack to play inside linebacker next to Bush and the bar is even higher.

