Former Steeler says he’d take Russell Wilson over Kenny Pickett this season

Chad Brown played linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers for five seasons. Four of those seasons, his quarterback was either Neil O’Donnell or Mike Tomczak. In 2006, Brown returned to the Steelers and played with Ben Roethlisberger in his third NFL season.

Brown went on The Sick Podcast and was asked point blank if he would rather have Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett or Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson for this season. Brown played in Seattle but never at the same time as when Wilson did. Brown is currently a sports radio host in Denver, which makes the comparison make more sense.

It took him a minute to get there but Brown eventually got around to answering that he would rather have Wilson this year than Pickett in his second year. Reason being he said young quarterbacks typically have their biggest jump from their first two second seasons but he wasn’t sure with how Pickett played and the season went, it would be that way for him.

Needless to say, we don’t share Brown’s opinion. Wilson was 4-11 as a starter last season and is heading into his 12th season. You have to say he’s washed but there were games last season that reminded us of the worst performances of Ben Roethlisberger in his final years.

Who would you rather have for next season: Russell Wilson or Kenny Pickett? Former #Steelers LB GREAT Chad Brown answered that on @sickpodsteelers pic.twitter.com/lPmjdn7v4o — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) July 15, 2023

