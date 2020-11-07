Former Steeler Ryan Shazier doesn’t hold back about Antonio Brown

The departure of Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers was an ugly one. It left a lot of fans with a bad taste in their mouth about Brown and the negative impact he had on this football team.

It also seems he didn’t leave such a great impression on his former teammates. Ryan Shazier was teammates with Brown for four seasons before Shazier was injured but Shazier was still part of the team when Brown was traded. When he spoke on The Ringer podcast he didn’t hold back about what kind of friend, person and player Brown is.

According to Shazier, the attention-needing persona we all saw was the same thing the team did. “The biggest thing for me on Antonio is he’s all for attention,” Shazier said. “He’s super about attention, man on the field, off the field.”

Shazier went even further in exposing the personality many suspected Brown had of only wanting to be around people who would tell him what he wanted to hear. “I got blocked on Twitter. I got blocked on Instagram. Like, bro, I wished you good luck. I’m not showing no beef, not throwing no shade on you, but if you want friends who are going to tell you what you want to hear, that’s not me.”

But the final nail in the interview was when Shazier took it to the football field with an interesting prediction about Brown and his new team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The moment he makes it about himself, Tampa’s not going to go to the Super Bowl.”

Strong words from Shazier but a scary reality for any team willing to risk talent over trouble.

