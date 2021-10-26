Former Steeler Ryan Clark takes heat for Mike Tomlin CFB coaching rumor

Tuesday has been all about head coaching rumors and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. A rumor had been circulating that Tomlin was in the running for the head coaching job at USC or even potentially LSU.

Tomlin addressed the rumors on Tuesday in the most Mike Tomlin way possible. Of course, he denied any interest and given the circumstances, it was never very realistic to begin with.

But one of Tomlin’s former players took some heat for connecting Tomlin to the pending coaching vacancy at Clark’s alma mater, LSU, per ESPN Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor.

“This is partly my fault. … That’s my fault Coach T, they said you might be in the running for it and when they asked me about it, coach, I was like, ‘I’d like for you to come.'” “The fact that we (LSU) thought about it, if it’s true, I don’t care if he’s mad. … I said ‘coach, I didn’t say you were coming. I didn’t say you were interested. What I said was, if you are, we should offer you all the money we possibly can to get you to take the job.'”

There are plenty of teams, NFL and CFB alike who would love to have Tomlin in charge. But Tomlin has basically rein to coach one of the historically consistent NFL franchises for as long as he wants.

