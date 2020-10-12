Former Steeler Ryan Clark says what we are all thinking about the Steelers defense

Ummmm this Steelers defense is not the Steelers defense I thought we would see in 2020. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 11, 2020





Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers defense carried a pitiful offense to an 8-8 record. If not for a complete collapse by the offense in the final three games of the season, this team probably makes the playoffs.

But this season the vaunted Steelers defense hasn’t been as consistent and it caught the notice of a former Steelers safety. Ryan Clark took to Twitter and basically said what many of us have been thinking. This defense has taken a step back.

As a run defense, the Steelers have been elite. On Sunday, the Steelers allowed Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders to break off one 74-yard touchdown run. Otherwise, he rushed for six yards on 10 carries.

It’s the pass defense we are finding suspect. This group is relying so heavily on the pass rush it is to their own detriment. Few teams do better getting to the quarterback than Pittsburgh but there will be times when they cannot and in those cases, guys like Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick need to step up.

But let me ask you, Steeler Nation. Are you worried about the defense or is this just a product of the unusual offseason? Let us know in the comments.

