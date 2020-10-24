Former Steeler Ryan Clark calls out Derrick Henry for his ‘late play bravery’





When Ryan Clark played for the Pittsburgh Steelers he was fearless. As a safety, Clark knew it was his job to stick his nose into situations where he might be physically overmatched and still find a way to make plays.

So when he talks about players like Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and how to stop you, people should listen. Clark went with a very hot take when he was on First Take and called out Henry for what he called “late play bravery.”

Clark points out that Henry doesn’t take on the big guys up front and all his signature plays are against smaller defensive backs. While this might be accurate it just puts more pressure on the Steelers this week.

Pittsburgh’s big boys up front cannot let Henry get to the second level. If they do, the Steelers are going to have a hard time getting him to the ground. Pittsburgh is the most physical run-stopping defense in the league and they will test Henry’s bravery on Sunday as they know stopping him is the key to winning this game.

