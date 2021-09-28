Former Steeler Ryan Clark calls season ‘total organizational failure’

One thing former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark is known for is brutal honesty. He’s a Steeler inside and out but not blinded by his loyalty to the franchise when it comes to being critical. Clark was on ESPN’s Get Up and had some harsh words about the team and their lack of planning for the future.

Clark went so far as to say this lack of preparation for the current season as well as a failure to create a succession plan for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is a “total organizational failure.”

Is he going too far with his critiques? Honestly, it’s hard to say he is. The team really does feel like it coasted into this season as some positions and is just hoping things worked out without a real plan. Sitting at 1-2 and in last place in the AFC North, Pittsburgh has its work cut out for it.

At this point, it feels like the team is in something of a spiral and how the franchise handles it will go a long way toward proving or disproving what Clark is saying. The next few games heading into the bye week will be telling.

Former Steeler @Realrclark25 is upset by what he's seeing in Pittsburgh. "It's an end of an era of actually having a Super Bowl window. … This is a total organizational failure!" pic.twitter.com/TOAgORM3Qe — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 27, 2021

