Former Steeler Rashard Mendenhall stays bitter about his former quarterback

There have been plenty of former Pittsburgh Steelers who left the team on less-than-ideal terms only to mend fences and find their way back. One former Steeler who is never going to do that is former running back Rashard Mendenhall. He was been petty every chance he could get someone to listen about his time in Pittsburgh and especially his issues with former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Mendenhall was a guest on the Raw Room podcast where he took advantage of having a microphone in front of him to vent all his past frustrations in public once again.

“Whenever we doing great, ‘The quarterback’s amazing, he’s awesome.’ Whenever we struggling, ‘Fire Tomlin, oh Le’Veon [Bell].’ Every time it’s not going well, are we a team or not? When we lose, certain people are shielded from the loss and then everybody and anybody else taking the blame happens to look like us a lot of the time.”

In case anyone wonders why Mendenhall is so bitter, you need look no further than Super Bowl XLV. Which ironically was against the same foe, the Green Bay Packers, who the Steelers will face this weekend.

Fans have never let Mendenhall live down his fumble from that game. Despite the fact it happened very early in the fourth quarter in a game the Steelers only trailed 21-17. The tale gets retold like it was on the final drive of the game and Pittsburgh had no chance to correct it. This was never the case.

Nevertheless, we hope Mendenhall can eventually get past this and stop letting something that happened so long ago impact him now.

