Former Steeler Rashard Mendenhall says his fumble in SB 45 wasn’t really a fumble

If you ask most Pittsburgh Steelers fans what is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of former running back Rashard Mendenhall, you will get a variety of answers. Unfortunately, most won’t remember Mendenhall for rushing for 1,273 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2010 and instead only remember his famous fumble in Super Bowl 45.

But wait, have we had it all wrong all these years? For some reason, Mendenhall took to Twitter on Sunday to try and justify what happened by comparing it to a strip-sack and this somehow means it wasn’t a fumble.

Uhm, a strip-sack is a fumble. Mendenhall had a couple of nice seasons in a career cut short and I cannot imagine how it must feel with his career defined by such a huge misstep. But if he doesn’t want people to continue to bring it up, he would be well served to not put arguments like this out on social media.

I never fumbled that ball… #SBXLV My coaches would feel like assholes to say that I did, I never did. I was SEPARATED from the ball, 4 yards into the backfield. That’s the RB equivalent of a strip-sack. There’s NOTHING I could’ve done about it. Respect my career.#Free34 — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) June 19, 2022

