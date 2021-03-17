Former Steeler Ramon Foster lobbying for Vince Williams to join the Titans

It’s nice in Nashville Vinny 😬👀. @Bud_Dupree is here too. https://t.co/Qd4ZA69XwS — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) March 17, 2021

In something of a surprising move, the Pittsburgh Steelers terminated the contract of linebacker Vince Williams on Tuesday. Williams has 69 career starts with the Steelers and 479 total tackles. He’s one of the best blitzing off-ball linebackers in the league and a classic NFL tough guy.

And now he’s looking for work. Former Steelers offensive guard Ramon Foster is already lobbying for Williams to come to join Bud Dupree with the Tennessee Titans. Foster never played for the Titans but he’s a Tennesse guy who played for the Volunteers.

Wherever Williams end up, everyone at Steelers Wire wishes him well. Williams is a great player and will be missed on the field but he’s also one of the most genuine players in the league. It’s unfortunate Pittsburgh couldn’t find another way to free up cap space but this situation reminds us once again the NFL is a business first and foremost.

