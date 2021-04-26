Former Steeler Marcus Gilbert announces his retirement

Thank you for all of the support over the years. I can’t wait to share my next chapter of life with you all. pic.twitter.com/JjCQ4xGwgE — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) April 26, 2021

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. Gilbert was the Steelers second-round pick in 2011 and a fixture at right tackle for most of his career.

Gilbert made a point in his goodbye to offer a special thank you to the Steelers and the Rooney family for drafting him. Gilbert was one of the most underrated offensive tackles to play for the Steelers and the team has been hunting his replacement since he left for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

