Former Steeler Le’Veon Bell dodges question about his failed career

Oh, what could have been. In 2017, then-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was widely regarded as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Even more agreed that no running back could impact the offense in more ways.

But a false moral stand hiding simple greed turned what was perhaps a Hall of Fame career into an afterthought. After sitting out an entire season, Bell then moved on from Pittsburgh and has been a non-factor on four teams in three seasons.

Bell took to Twitter to try and milk a little more sympathy on Thursday using some sort of parallel between his situation back in 2018 and the current situation San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Debo Samuel is in. When asked by Steelers announcer Bob Pompeani asked him if he would have done anything differently, Bell dodged the question, instead stating he just would have played wide receiver.

if Debo doesn’t play this year, 1 thing the 49ers gon make sure of is to feed someone else the ball & make it seem as if they didn’t need Debo…when in reality, we all know the truth…but if Debo doesn’t play, they’ll try and make it seem like the “back up” is just as good … — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) April 21, 2022

