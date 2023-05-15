Former Steeler Le’Veon Bell wants to get Vontaze Burfict in the boxing ring

Since squandering a promising NFL career, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has taken up professional boxing and seems to be passable as long as whoever he is taking on isn’t too good. But it sounds like Bell has a new target and this time it’s personal.

Bell went on the Misfits Boxing podcast and gave them the name of a person he would love to get into the ring but it isn’t a box. It’s former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

“There is, it’s just that this person is not a boxer,” Bell said. “It’s someone from football. They had purposely injured me. I don’t think I want to say the name, but people who watched my career when I hurt my knee, people know. Yeah, people know. I would love to put my hands on him in the ring.”

That’s a bold statement but given Burfict’s reputation as a dirty play, no Steelers fan would be shocked. And I think many Steelers fans would love to see Bell dish out a little revenge.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire