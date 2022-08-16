Former Steeler Joe Schobert signs with Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday they had signed former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Joe Schobert. The Steelers traded for Schobert with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in August in 2021 but was released in March of 2022.

Schobert came to the Steelers and was supposed to be the coverage linebacker and tackling machine Pittsburgh was lacking. Devin Bush was stuggling after coming off of a torn ACL and Schobert should have been the answer on the inside.

Despite starting 15 games and finishing with 112 total tackles and one interception, the front office didn’t feel like he offered enough to warrent his salary-cap hit.

Pittsburgh replaced Schobert with Myles Jack in free agency and he appears to be a massive upgrade.

