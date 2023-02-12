Which former Steeler do you hope wins a Super Bowl?

When the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Super Bowl LVII, two former budding stars from the Pittsburgh Steelers will square off. Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave are two stars in this game who could have been stars with the Steelers.

But after both guys left for opportunities to shine and it has really paid off. Both guys are great athletes and great guys and it is easy to root for both of them. But which one do you hope gets a Super Bowl championship?

