Former Steeler discusses the potential of Pittsburgh signing Le’Veon Bell

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats is never one to shy away from hot takes on his podcast. On one of his more recent shows, he brought up a very controversial topic but one that does get a person thinking.

The question posed to Moats by his co-host was about the Steelers re-signing of former Steeler and current free agent running back Le’Veon Bell.

This is a fascinating debate because on its surface it really does make sense for all involved. Bell left the Steelers under ugly circumstances and after a stint with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs in the same season he finds himself searching for a team.

Meanwhile, you have the Steelers who are in desperate need of a running back and understand full well what Bell is capable of. But as Moats points out, while Bell can add to the team as a pass blocker and receiver, he’s not going to give them the production he has in the past as a runner and the team would still need to draft a back.

If Bell wants to repair his reputation with the league and with the city of Pittsburgh, this is a smart move on his part. Football can’t last forever and his rap career seems to have fizzled out. Plenty of former Steelers use their time with the team to continue their careers after football. With Bell’s personality, this is would be an easy win for him and he’d help the team.

But I want to pass the question off to the fans. Do you want Bell back? Let us know in the comments if this is a move you would make.

