Former Steeler calls out franchise for quarterback situation

One guy who never hesitates to speak his mind about his former team is Ryan Clark. Clark has transitioned from being a starting safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers to one of the most outspoken guys in sports media.

Clark’s latest tirade toward the Steelers is about quarterback Mason Rudolph. Clark must not have appreciated the comments by Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert who said if the season started today, Rudolph would be the starting quarterback.

For Clark, this would be a betrayal to the team and the fans. And to be clear, he might not be wrong. The team has known for at least a year that 2021 was going to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final season. Or at least they had a pretty good idea. But the best plan they have as of now is to pick between Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

But Clark should take some comfort in knowing the Steelers have a lot of salary cap space to sign a veteran and there are a few quarterbacks in the draft who could be developed quickly into a top starter.

I get Clark’s point of view. Pittsburgh rarely goes into a situation without a plan. So at this point, I’m willing to give the front office the benefit of the doubt for now.

"If Mason Rudolph is the starting QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering 2022, they are no longer the Pittsburgh Steelers I love or the fans of Pittsburgh love." —@Realrclark25 😳 pic.twitter.com/XUhwP3mOUp — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 22, 2022

