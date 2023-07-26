Former Steeler calls Browns RB Nick Chubb a ‘football thirst trap’

No former Pittsburgh Steeler speaks his mind the way Ryan Clark does. Clark was recently on NFL Live and he called out Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb for a viral video of him squatting 600 pounds with a Tsunami bar.

According to Clark, Chubb is just “football thirst trapping”.

“This is all it is,” Clark said. “This is for all those people who love him…This is a football thirst trap.”

Clark also notes to look at how the bar bends, which says he doesn’t understand the purpose of a Tsunami bar but we can forgive that. It isn’t a common piece of gym equipment but doing two reps with that kind of weight with that bar shows an incredible amount of functional strength.

Chubb is the best all-around running back in the NFL and while it pains us to ever give a compliment to any Browns player, this video is about far more than clout.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire