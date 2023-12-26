Former Steeler Ben Roethlisberger on the QB situation: ‘Go with Mason’

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves with something of a quarterback controversy with just two games left to play. Kenny Pickett is the team’s starter but is coming back from an ankle injury that cost him all of three games and most of a fourth.

The team originally named Mitch Trubisky the replacement starter but he didn’t last two full games after being unable to do anything with the offense. Meanwhile Mason Rudolph sat back and waited and took over as the starter and led the team to a huge win on Saturday.

We expect head coach Mike Tomlin to make a decision early in the week to allow plenty of reps for his starter but former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger offered his input on who he would start when he spoke on his Footbahlin’ with Ben Podcast.

“I think you go with Mason,” Roethlisberger said. “I think part of it, because, listen, Kenny’s your future, Kenny is your guy, I think you need

to protect him a little bit, too. Obviously, you’d like to get him on the field and play, but if he’s not 100 percent, why not give Mason a shot?”

The key to this is Pickett’s health. Knowing how head coach Mike Tomlin operates, If he considers Pickett fully healthy, he’s going to start him no matter how well Rudolph played.

