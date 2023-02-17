Former Steeler Ben Roethlisberger criticizes Super Bowl holding call

Last week’s Super Bowl will go down in history as one of the most exciting in NFL history. But unfortunately for many, the outcome was marred by a late holding call on the Philadelphia Eagles that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to get into range to kick that game-winning field goal. This didn’t sit well with Eagles fans and it didn’t sit well with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger either.

Roethlisberger talked about the call on his Footbahlin’ Podcast and it was clear he wasn’t a fan of the call. “I hate that that great game ended that way,” Roethlisberger said. “I hate that.” The call was a little more personal for Steelers fans since the player being held was former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

To add insult to injury for the Eagles it was the only holding penalty called in the entire game. Cornerback James Bradberry did admit postgame that he held and while we appreciate his diplomacy, there’s no denying that call in that moment left a mark on an otherwise perfect Super Bowl.

Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t be more right about the call that ruined the Super Bowl | column https://t.co/EpBaJXx6A5 — Pennsylvania Sports (@pasports) February 16, 2023

More Steelers Wire News!

Former NFL GM with some harsh reality about Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Which former Steeler is the biggest NFL draft bust? Vance Joseph could be this year's Brian Flores for the Steelers

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire