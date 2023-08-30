Former Steeler Antonio Brown tries to mend fences with former colleagues

Let’s not try to pretend that we will ever understand what is going on with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. His life is like a reality TV show and even though he’s not playing football anymore he keeps himself relevant with his unique lifestyle.

Brown’s latest post on social media caught our eye and since it was directly related to the Steelers we had to share.

Brown took to X, the artist formerly known as Twitter and went out of his way to make peace with the Steelers. He mentions Ben Roethlisberger, Ryan Clark and head coach Mike Tomlin. Keeping in mind, Brown threw all of these guys under the bus at one point or another during his time after the Steelers traded him away.

With @_BigBen7 it’s all Love With @Realrclark25 it’s all Love You KNOW I love my sensei Coach Tomlin. Anything that any of us have said or done in the past is the PAST #PittothePALACE Water is under the bridge I won’t be the one saying anything against anybody that is… — AB (@AB84) August 28, 2023

Many former players work to get back in the good graces of the team after retirement. There’s no denying how great Brown was as a player but his antics make it hard to root for him.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire