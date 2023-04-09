Former Steeler Antonio Brown gets taste of reality as Arena league owner

Since he stopped playing professional football, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has had his hand in a number of ventures. His latest is being part owner of the Albany Empire of the National Arena League. It might have come too late but it seems Brown is finally getting a sense of what a problem his me-first attitude was for his team.

Brown posted on Twitter Saturday night about how he can finally see how important it is to make sure no player is bigger than the team. And he readily admits he felt the exact opposite when he was a player.

There was a time when Brown was easily the best receiver in the NFL and headed straight to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Then his ego got the best of him and he completely torpedoed his career through a series of on-field and off-field meltdowns. Now Brown is responsible for making sure none of his players end up like him.

As a owner I finally see now why it's important to make everyone know no one is bigger then the Team '! As a player I always thought opposite ! — AB (@AB84) April 8, 2023

