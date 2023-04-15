Former Steeler Antonio Brown finally gives Ben Roethlisberger some respect

The relationship between former Pittsburgh Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Ben Roethlisberger has changed a lot over the last decade. When the two played together, they were the most dynamic duo in the NFL and considered one of the top quarterback/wide receiver tandems in the league.

But when Brown began his career spiral he decided to drag Roethlisberger down with him at every opportunity, blaming Big Ben for many of his problems and the problems with the team. We all remember the famous radio piece Roethlisberger did where he called Brown out for a bad route and Brown came unglued about it.

We fast-forward to now and Roethlisberger is retired and waiting to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Brown on the other hand blew a Hall of Fame career up and is now an owner of the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League. During an interview with the Wingman of the Year Facebook page, Brown was asked who was the most underrated player Brown played with who deserved more love.

To everyone’s surprise, Brown said it was Big Ben. We’ve often said Roethlisberger did far more for Brown than the other way around. Brown never saw the level of success after he was traded from the Steelers that he did in Pittsburgh. But it is refreshing to hear Brown has the clarity to recognize how good Roethlisberger was.

