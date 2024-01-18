Former All-State linebacker named head football coach at Odessa High School

As a player, Nick DiGati starred on Middletown football teams that beat crosstown rival Appoquinimink four straight times.

Last fall, DiGati was the defensive coordinator for the first Appoquinimink team to defeat Middletown.

Now, DiGati will take another step up and have a chance to beat both of them.

The 29-year-old has been named head football coach at Odessa, the third and newest high school in the Appoquinimink School District.

The Odessa defense chases Appoquinimink running back Daniel McConomy during the Jaguars' 33-7 win on Sept. 8. Former Middletown star linebacker Nick DiGati has been named head coach at Odessa, which will enter its fourth season of varsity play next fall.

He replaces Dan Pritchard, who coached the Ducks through their first four seasons and will remain as the school’s athletic director.

“It’s a very proud moment for me, especially being a head coach in my community and my district,” DiGati said.

It is something he has been working toward since becoming a two-time first-team All-State linebacker and helping Middletown win back-to-back DIAA Division I championships in 2011-12.

“My dream and goal, from my playing days, I always wanted to be a head coach,” DiGati said. “Because I understand the impact of what a head coach can do, for their athletes, their community and school. I wanted to be in that position.”

Appoquinimink defensive coordinator Nick DiGati celebrates the Jaguars' first win over district rival Middletown on Nov. 10 at Cavaliers Stadium. DiGati has been named head football coach at Odessa, the third and newest high school in the Appoquinimink School District.

After starring at Middletown, DiGati went on to become a two-time all-conference linebacker at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, leading the Aggies in tackles in 2016-17. DelVal went 12-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III playoffs in his senior year.

DiGati then played for five teams over three seasons in the Arena Football League, while continuing to focus on his education. He earned his teaching certification from the University of Delaware and has been teaching engineering, computer science and business at Middletown High since 2020.

He also has been gaining experience as an assistant coach with St. Andrew’s from 2018-20, Appoquinimink in 2021, back at St. Andrew’s as defensive coordinator in 2022 and back at Appo as defensive coordinator last season.

DiGati said his brother, P.J., will join him as the Ducks’ offensive coordinator. Together, they may cook up a unique attack.

“My goal as a coach is to create conflict for the opposition,” DiGati said. “… On offense and defense, I like to be different. I like to be creative.”

Odessa quarterback JC Alley talks with coach Dan Pritchard during the Ducks' 33-7 loss to district rival Appoquinimink on Sept. 8. Nick DiGati has been named Odessa's new head football coach, with Pritchard remaining as the school's athletic director.

Pritchard had been head coach since the school’s inception in 2020 when Odessa had only ninth graders and played four freshmen games.

The Ducks went 3-8 and lost in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs in 2021, their first varsity season, when they played with only sophomores and freshmen.

Odessa improved to 5-6 and again lost in the first round of the 1A postseason in 2022.

Then last fall, with their first senior class of football players, the Ducks moved up to Class 2A and finished 2-8. They also played their two district rivals for the first time, losing 33-7 to Appo and 56-0 to Middletown.

But Odessa is continuing to grow, with enrollment close to 1,300. The Ducks will likely join Appo and Middletown in Class 3A – the state’s highest level of high school football – in the future.

DiGati wants to lead Odessa through the entire process.

“We have a lot of great things in place, facilities-wise and with the start of traditions,” he said. “I’m planning to push those traditions forward. … There are a lot of milestones we’re going to hit along the way.”

