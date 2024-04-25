Former starting quarterback takes visit to Arizona State

A former Nebraska starting quarterback took his first visit since entering the transfer portal. Jeff Sims took a visit to Arizona State on Monday.

Sims started the Huskers’ opening game of the 2023 season. He struggled in his only season in Lincoln, throwing for 282 yards and one touchdown with six interceptions.

The quarterback also added 189 rushing yards on 42 carries with one touchdown. Sims would start the first two games of the season before losing the starting job due to turnovers. He would appear in only three games the rest of the season.

Chris Karpman of Sundevil Source reported the news of the visit.

“Senior Nebraska QB transfer Jeff Sims is currently visiting ASU, I’ve learned. Great size, impressive athlete and arm talent but struggled with turnovers in a few games last season. Before that, he was a three-year starter at Georgia Tech. He has 31 career TD passes and 29 INTs.”

The Sun Devils have only two scholarship quarterbacks on their roster. Senior Trenton Bourguet and redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt are the only two after quarterback Jade Rashada entered the transfer portal.

My story on three portal prospects visiting ASU right now, including Nebraska senior QB transfer Jeff Sims and two others who are more highly regarded at positions of immediate need. https://t.co/YliLGRkftT — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) April 23, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire