Former All-Star Kemp released by Mets after stint in minors

CHRISTOPHER STOCK (Associated Press)
The Associated Press
FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp stands in the batter's box during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. A person familiar with the deal says veteran outfielder Kemp and the New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Former All-Star Kemp released by Mets after stint in minors

FILE - In this May 29, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Kemp stands in the batter's box during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Los Angeles. A person familiar with the deal says veteran outfielder Kemp and the New York Mets have agreed to a minor league contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and had not been announced. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

MIAMI (AP) -- Former three-time All-Star outfielder Matt Kemp has been released by the New York Mets.

Kemp signed a minor league contract with the Mets on May 24 and played in eight games for Triple-A Syracuse, hitting .235 with one home run and three RBIs.

''We're going to exhaust every effort we can to find the best players we can and we've got a couple of veteran guys we have tried out, some work, some don't,'' Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The 34-year-old Kemp made the NL All-Star team last season in his second stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing with a .290 batting average, 21 home runs and 85 RBIs.

He was traded to Cincinnati in the offseason as part of a deal with Yasiel Puig and appeared in 20 games for the Reds this season, hitting .200 with one home run and five RBIs before sustaining a broken rib after colliding into the outfield wall during a game in San Diego on April 21.

''I like Matt,'' said Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, who was Kemp's manager for four seasons in Los Angeles. ''He was a great player and I still think there's something in there, to be honest with you. I know he's had some injuries and that always slows you down.''

''He got hurt early in Cincy. He had a great first half last year. I think there's still something in the tank. He's not old and it's just a matter of getting playing and getting healthy,'' he said.

Kemp is a career .285 hitter with 281 home runs and 1,010 RBIs in 14 seasons. He was the NL MVP runner-up in 2011 and a two-time Gold Glove winner.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

What to Read Next