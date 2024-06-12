Former star Georgia DB tries out for the Dallas Cowboys

Former Georgia Bulldogs star cornerback Deandre Baker has tried out for the Dallas Cowboys. Baker, who played for the DC Defenders in the UFL (United Football League) this spring, is looking to make an NFL comeback.

This season, Baker recorded 22 total tackles and a forced fumble for the Defenders. Baker along with cornerback Gaeron Conley both tried out for Dallas. Baker is still only 26 years old and has the talent to earn a training camp invitation.

Baker was a first-round pick for the New York Giants in the 2019 NFL draft. The 2018 Jim Thorpe Award winner also played with the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL from 2020-2021 before his release in 2022.

There are currently over 60 Georgia Bulldogs in the NFL. An NFL team could be composed entirely of former Georgia players. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has produced NFL draft talent at an unprecedented rate and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire