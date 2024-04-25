Former Stanford quarterback commits to UNA

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The North Alabama Lions have a new signal caller heading to campus.

UNA received a commitment from former Stanford quarterback Ari Patu, the 6-foot-4-inch California native announced on social media Thursday.

Auburn lands top available transfer wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith

Patu played three years at Stanford and only attempted 31 passes. He was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, according to 247Sports. He held offers from over 25 Division I schools before enrolling at Stanford.

The news of Patu’s commitment comes days after the Lions’ 2023 starting quarterback Noah Walters announced he would enter his name into the transfer portal.

UNA went 3-8 in 2023 and will open the season on August 24 in Montgomery against Southeast Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.