Former Stanford commit Elijah Crawford sets recruiting visit

The last thing Elijah Crawford thought was that he’d be planning visits in the middle of May of his senior year after being committed to Stanford since last October.

But when Jerod Haase got canned in March, Crawford took his time with thinking through his best-case scenario going forward and ultimately decided to reopen his recruitment.

Earlier this week the four-star point guard got his NLI release from the Cardinal.

“I tried to wait it out, but I just felt like it was to open things up,” Crawford said. “It’s pretty crazy to be in this position, but I just have to do what I have to do. I just want to make the best decision at this point.”

Since receiving the release, Crawford said he first heard from Kansas then BYU, Wake Forest, Davidson, Louisville and others.

“I’m going to BYU on Monday for a visit,” Crawford said. “I’ll take more visits too, but I just have to see where everything is at. I feel like I’m still in a good position just having different options.”

This past season, Crawford averaged 12.1 points and 5.3 assists a game for a loaded Brewster Academy squad competing in the Nike EYBL Scholastic.

This time around, Crawford said he’s even more clear on the most pertinent variables that will play into his big decision.

“I really want the coach to believe in me,” Crawford said. “I want to go somewhere that is looking for straight work. That’s just how I’m wired. I want to win my spot on the floor. I have never lost a battle like that, so I just want a fair chance to compete.

“My eyes are more open now. I know if a coach is being real with me or if he isn’t. I feel like that will help me this time around.”