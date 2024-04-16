Former St. Vincent-St. Mary football standout Savion Washington headed to transfer portal

Former St. Vincent-St. Mary High School football standout Savion Washington will enter the NCAA transfer portal and leave the Colorado Buffaloes football program, according to a report by on3.com.

Washington, who began his collegiate career at Kent State, started nine games for coach Deion Sanders’ 4-8 Buffaloes. It is the second transfer in as many seasons for the 6-foot-9, 325-pound offensive tackle.

A three-star prospect coming out of STVM, Washington spent his first three seasons at Kent before leaving for Colorado.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Colorado football tackle Savion Washington enters NCAA transfer portal