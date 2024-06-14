Former St. Pius Sartan to play in College World Series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From St. Pius X High School in Albuquerque to the University of Incarnate the World in San Antonio, Texas to Kentucky University in Lexington, Grant Smith has had quite the road to Ohama. Now, starting at shortstop for the Wildcats, Smith is living every college baseball player’s dream.

“It has really been everything you could want in a season so far as a player,” said Smith. “Punching a ticket to Omaha and then just being here has been a story writing honestly. I’m just really trying to enjoy it as much as I can, just soak up every single opportunity and every single second we’re out here.”

Smith, in his second year at Kentucky, has been a constant defensive presence for the Wildcats middle infield. He was a national Gold Glove finalist in 2023 and has been featured on the SportsCenter top-ten for his glove work.

At the plate, Grant has averaged .248. He has recorded 34 RBI this season and five home runs.

While he has gain national recognition by playing for one of the top ranked teams in the country, Smith always tries to remember his upbringing. He said he wouldn’t be the player that he is without the Albuquerque baseball community.

“Cant say enough about New Mexico and what it has done for me, growing up and getting to this point,” he said. “Hopefully my parents are bringing a New Mexican flag for the seats. So, just representing them as much as I can is awesome and it’s a special place.”

Smith and the No. 2 Wildcats begin their run in Omaha on Saturday against No. 10 NC State. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. MT on ESPN.

