Former St. John's/Worcester Academy star T.J. Power of Shrewsbury heading to University of Virginia

Duke forward TJ Power shoots over Hofstra Bison guard Griffin Barrouk.

T.J. Power announced last month he was departing Duke University after one season on the men’s basketball team and entering the transfer portal.

Just under three weeks later and two days after final exams ended at Duke, the former five-star recruit from Shrewsbury who starred at St. John’s High and Worcester Academy revealed where he would continue his academic and athletic careers.

Power will remain in the Atlantic Coast Conference as he posted on Twitter early Monday evening he committed to the University of Virginia.

The Cavaliers were, along with Boston College, Iowa and North Carolina, one of the five schools that made the final cut from the more than two dozen Division 1 programs to offer Power a scholarship before he committed to Duke two years ago.

Power, a 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward, averaged 2.1 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.2 assists, and 6.7 minutes in 26 games during his lone season with the Blue Devils, who advanced to the Elite Eight before being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

However, those numbers belie a player who was coveted on the transfer portal for his high basketball IQ, versatility, team-first mentality and enormous upside.

Former St. John's and Worcester Academy star T.J. Power, shown shooting a 3-pointer for Duke during a game last season, announced on Monday he will transfer to the University of Virginia next season.

While the decision for Power to depart Duke was undoubtedly difficult, it was logical.

The Blue Devils entered the offseason with more scholarship commitments – due to a best-in-the-nation recruiting class headlined by presumptive 2023 NBA No.1 draft pick Cooper Flagg that included four other players capable of playing the frontcourt – than roster spots.

So, something had to give as the opportunities to showcase his skills on game day were likely once again going to be difficult to come by.

Power was one of seven Duke players to enter the transfer portal.

Now it’s on to Virginia, where Power is projected to be a Day 1 starter for the Cavaliers, whose roster is short on forwards.

Power did not immediately return a message left with him seeking comment.

